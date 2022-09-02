Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML stock traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.33. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.14 and a 200-day moving average of $567.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

