Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 13,828 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.51% of Berry Global Group worth $39,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 3,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

