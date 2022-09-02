Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadre in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.90 million and a P/E ratio of -104.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

