Jetfuel Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,472.00 (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.65 or 0.00113521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $38,472.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

