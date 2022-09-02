JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.09 ($5.19) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.54 and its 200 day moving average is €5.66.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

