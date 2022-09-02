JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.66. 387,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

