JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). Approximately 1,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.95. The firm has a market cap of £73.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

