Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 116 at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JUST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Just Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.86. The firm has a market cap of £687.62 million and a PE ratio of -19.47.

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Just Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

