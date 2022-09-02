Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Kaman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Kaman has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kaman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kaman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 32.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.