Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Insider Activity

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 48,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 48,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,245.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,524.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,283 shares of company stock valued at $120,265 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 892,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

