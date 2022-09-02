KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $935,017.81 and approximately $60.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00985943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00830357 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015877 BTC.
KCCPAD Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
Buying and Selling KCCPAD
