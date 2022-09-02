Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.64.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.55. 1,172,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,591. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$59.03 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.