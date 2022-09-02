Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KDP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

