Ki (XKI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,066.00

Ki (XKI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ki has a total market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $18,066.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ki has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Ki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ki alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.