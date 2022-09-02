Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.