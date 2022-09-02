KINS Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Down 0.6%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

KINS Technology Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of KINS Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KINS Technology Group stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

