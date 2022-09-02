Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
KEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 6.4 %
KEC stock opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$647.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
