Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 412,905 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,905 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises approximately 2.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.98% of Sprott worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

