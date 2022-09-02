Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €82.20 ($83.88) and last traded at €83.10 ($84.80). Approximately 12,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.35 ($85.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

