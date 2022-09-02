Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,508 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

GD stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.