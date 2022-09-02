Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,330 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 1.50% of Aspen Group worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 823,125 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

ASPU opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

