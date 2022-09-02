Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

