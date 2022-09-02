Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.