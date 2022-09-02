Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $317.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

