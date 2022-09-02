Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.50

Shares of Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.66). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Lazard World Trust Fund Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.50.

Lazard World Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.