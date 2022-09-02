LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.56 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 123.56 ($1.49). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,766.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.09.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

