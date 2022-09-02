Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $19,215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

