Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aviat Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aviat Networks by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.