LITTLE RABBIT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.36 Million (LTRBT)

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One LITTLE RABBIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. LITTLE RABBIT has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $11,073.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LITTLE RABBIT has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00469710 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833091 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016003 BTC.
About LITTLE RABBIT
LITTLE RABBIT’s official Twitter account is @LTRBTtwt.
