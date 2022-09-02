Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.18. 10,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,714. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.14 and its 200-day moving average is $430.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

