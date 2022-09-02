Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

