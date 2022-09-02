Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. 20,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,182. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

