LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

