LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
NYSE:LTC opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
