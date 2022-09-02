Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $343.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.06. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

