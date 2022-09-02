Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.96.

LULU stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

