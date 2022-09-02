Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

