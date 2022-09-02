LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Down 0.9%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.78). 5,451,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,977,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.80).

LXI REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 631.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LXI REIT news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,500 shares of LXI REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £29,930 ($36,164.81).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

