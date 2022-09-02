MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading Up 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 52,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 497,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.