Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and ENI (NYSE:E) Financial Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 46.42% 63.23% 37.62% ENI 11.43% 22.66% 7.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.54 $417.28 million $3.71 6.07 ENI $92.01 billion 0.46 $6.89 billion $7.72 3.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 6 0 2.60 ENI 1 3 8 0 2.58

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. ENI has a consensus target price of $15.76, indicating a potential downside of 32.36%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than ENI.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats ENI on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the supply and wholesale of natural gas by pipeline, international transport; and purchase and marketing of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment is involved in the processing, supply, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail sales of gas, electricity, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale of electricity produced by thermoelectric and renewable plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had net proved reserves of 6,628 million barrels of oil equivalent; and installed operational capacity of 4.5 GW. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

