Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,550. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

