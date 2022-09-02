Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 181 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.45. 15,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

