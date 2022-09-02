Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.53. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,789. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

