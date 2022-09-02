Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

