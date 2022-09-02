Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.