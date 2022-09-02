Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,771. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.