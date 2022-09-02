Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.30 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. 340,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,376. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.02 million and a P/E ratio of -40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

