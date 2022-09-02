Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Stock Performance

MKFG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,601. The firm has a market cap of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Get Markforged alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 482,699 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 765,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.