Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Markforged Stock Performance
MKFG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,601. The firm has a market cap of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.