Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,925 shares of company stock worth $117,956. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

