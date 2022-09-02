Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 28,740 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after buying an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $31.22 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

